Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

DVN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 13,428,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,755,081. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

