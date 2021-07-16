Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,017. Spok has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 148.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

