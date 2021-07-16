First Foundation Advisors Sells 18,906 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Shares of CEV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

