Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.