Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 585,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 54,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,300. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38.

