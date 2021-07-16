AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,393 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Rollins worth $70,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.53 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

