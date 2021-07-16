Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $170.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $171.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

