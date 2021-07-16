GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.29. 1,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,624,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Specifically, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,557,892 shares worth $55,499,517. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GoodRx by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.