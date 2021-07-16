MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $182,901.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.62. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,594. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.