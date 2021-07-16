RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter.

