Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 591,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,134,886.40.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$5.27. 14,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.169675 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GUD. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.