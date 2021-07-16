Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 3,798 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 379.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 345,407 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 994,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.