Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

