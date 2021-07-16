Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 442,962 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,962 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $76,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52.

