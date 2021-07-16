Head to Head Analysis: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.47 -$245.80 million $0.83 23.12 Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Bumble N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 45.67%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Bumble on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

