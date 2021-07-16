Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

