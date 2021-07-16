Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 317.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $369.93 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.