Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of BHP Group worth $79,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

