Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $84,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,282,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

