Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 73,161 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,161 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.96% of Compass Diversified worth $89,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.