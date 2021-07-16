American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.76)-($1.67) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

