Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a negative net margin of 237.19%.

Shares of NEPT opened at $1.07 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.