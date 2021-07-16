Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.65

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.65 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 310704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.86.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,754 shares of company stock valued at $57,104,117. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.