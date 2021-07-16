Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.65

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.65 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 310704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.86.
In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,754 shares of company stock valued at $57,104,117. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
