Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

