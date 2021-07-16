Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RNA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $842.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

