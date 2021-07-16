Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,446. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

