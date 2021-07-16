Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 1,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,576. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,106,947 shares of company stock worth $31,002,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.