Scotiabank Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$3.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.82.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.3852777 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

