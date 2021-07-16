Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$50.00.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.87.

ATD.B stock opened at C$49.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

