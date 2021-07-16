Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $186,694.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.13 or 0.00832948 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

