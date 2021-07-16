Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,358,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

