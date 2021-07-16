Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 49,016 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of McKesson worth $101,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

