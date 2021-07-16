34,744 Shares in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.27% of Severn Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $12.25 on Friday. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

