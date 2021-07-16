Css LLC Il Decreases Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.07% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 96,428 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.96 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

