Css LLC Il Increases Stock Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 65.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.04 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

