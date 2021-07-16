Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.39 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.