Berenberg Bank Raises Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 50

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smiths News stock opened at GBX 44.12 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £109.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

