Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases 14,792 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 14,792 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,582.72.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

