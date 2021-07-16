Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

TRST opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.13.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.