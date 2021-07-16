Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

