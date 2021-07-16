Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,968. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

