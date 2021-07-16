Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6,142 ($80.25). 1,585,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,655. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,098.84.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

