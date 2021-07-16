Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

IKT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 1,116,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,043. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKT. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

