Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.35-10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53-7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.67 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.350-$10.750 EPS.

CTAS stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.00. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,272. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $274.55 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

