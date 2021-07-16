Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2,543.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

