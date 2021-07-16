Charles Woodburn Purchases 28 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 533.20 ($6.97). 4,041,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The stock has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 527.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of £474.86 ($620.41).

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

