The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 11,378 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $123,337.52.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 474,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,437. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

