Cogeco’s (CGO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$114.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE CGO traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$96.00. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,803. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. Cogeco has a one year low of C$77.01 and a one year high of C$105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$653.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 9.5500005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

