Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $122,520.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,660. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 65.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 115,251 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

