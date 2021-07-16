Veritable L.P. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $405.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.39 and a twelve month high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

